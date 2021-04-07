CHUBBUCK — A pickup truck fire left one person injured and caused state police to partially shut down Interstate 15 southbound north of Chubbuck on Wednesday afternoon.
The Ford F-350 pickup ignited around 3:30 p.m. while traveling southbound on the interstate between the Northgate Parkway exit and the 2 1/2 Mile Road overpass.
Firefighters responded and extinguished the fire but the pickup was destroyed by the flames.
The pickup's adult male driver was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of a personal medical issue suffered during the incident. His name has not been released.
State police temporarily shut down one of Interstate 15 southbound's two lanes because of the fire.
Authorities said the cause of the fire is undetermined but it started in the pickup's engine compartment.