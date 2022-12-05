Police Lights

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper issued a $533 ticket to a driver Sunday after the person drove more than 5 miles (8 kilometers) with their vehicle and windshield almost completely covered in snow.

Trooper Heather Weatherwax said the State Patrol received a report about the person driving erratically along SR 16 south of Bremerton. When pulled over, the driver reportedly told the trooper that their windshield wipers weren’t working, Weatherwax said.

