On March 12, 2021, at approximately 6:54 A.M., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle injury crash on Interstate 84 just east of Jerome.
Shane Williams 38, of Boise was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 in a 2005 Ford Taurus.
Roma Sharma, 32, of Burien, Washington, was driving westbound on Interstate 84 in a 2018 Freightliner.
Williams veered off the roadway, overcorrected, and struck Sharma's vehicle on the driver side.
Williams' vehicle came to a rest partially in the eastbound travel lane and the paved shoulder.
The westbound lanes of interstate 84 were blocked for approximately four hours.
Williams was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. Williams was transported to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls by ground ambulance.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.