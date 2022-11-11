Water tap stock image file photo
On 11-8-2022, 5 routine water samples were taken throughout the City of Blackfoot. Results received on 11-9-2022 showed 4 samples tested present for total coliform. 15 repeat samples were taken on 11-10-2022. Results received on 11-11-2022 indicated 8 samples tested present for E. Coli. These bacteria can make you sick and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems.

What should I do? What does this mean?

