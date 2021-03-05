The country is eager to see our leaders in Congress work together again to get things done. With fixing the broken immigration system a point of national consensus, there is ripe opportunity for reform, especially as it pertains to our nation’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients. Nearly 75% of Americans support providing these young immigrants who came to the U.S. as children with a pathway to citizenship. The Dream Act was recently re-introduced in the Senate. We need our Senators, Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, to help push this much-needed solution over the finish line.
DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers, face an uncertain future even though they have lived the majority of their lives here. Almost 200,000 Dreamers are essential workers. They put their health on the line every day to keep our health care, agriculture, transportation, and education systems moving. Losing them would not only hurt these essential industries, but it would also cost our economy billions.
Congress can and should create a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers by passing the bipartisan Dream Act. The Dream Act would make our country stronger, safer, and more stable and are crucial to our COVID-19 recovery and response.
David Cahoon,
Nampa