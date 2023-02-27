Pocatello folks might be surprised to know that drag queens are not inherently dangerous to children despite irrational assertions.
Drag queens are performers who dress up with clothing and makeup to entertain, like actors in theater. If there is a platform at all, it is to promote positive messages of inclusivity, acceptance, and self-expression. In a world of 8 billion people, it’s valuable for children (and adults) to learn cooperation and tolerance.
Accusing people of something without sufficient evidence is bearing false witness. The sexualizing of performance based on the costumes says more about the critic than the performer.
As with any form of entertain, parents and guardians must exercise their discretion for their children. It’s simple, if you don’t want your child to attend a drag story time, don’t take them. Trust other parents to decide for themselves.
It’s a waste of tax-payer money litigating something as subjective as art. Instead, create ways that children are presented with books in ways that meet your approval to exist alongside what others are doing.
Also, never underestimate the value of rational thought and sufficient evidence. Where are children being harmed or sexually abused? The answers may surprise you and call you to support things such as the efforts to require mandatory reporting of child abuse from clergy as is required for others who work with children. Provable body counts might call your labors toward gun or consumer safety measures to save the lives of children for those who claim they care.
(1) comment
As if there were any doubt that this is national radical leftist plot to subvert your children. What does some commiecrat in Washington care about what happens in a library in Pocatello? These aren't some innocuous crossdressers reading Green Eggs And Ham to little impressionable minds......they are in full indoctrination mode.
30 years ago you didn't have thousands of kids crying for sex changes.....they have been manipulated and brainwashed. Congress needs to act now and ban puberty blockers and ban sex reassignment surgery for anyone under18.
This would be a common sense law, because kids are not mature enough to make such a decision.
It starts with a linebacker in a dress reading to your three year old son.......it ends with him being castrated at 13. These democrats are seriously mentally ill because they all appear to be behind this insanity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.