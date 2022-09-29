A September 13 Journal article by Rebecca Boone, AP, about a Drag Kids performance in a Boise Pride Festival prompts this letter. Much of the piece had a tone something like this: Far-right people are exaggerating, again, this time about a very short portion of a three-day festival wherein kids harmlessly perform songs in sparkly dresses. The piece touched important issues, but it didn’t deeply explore them.

The AP writer stated that none of the five young performers for the Boise event are new to drag shows. What about these kids? Were they recruited? By whom? From where? What fills the lives of these children between festivals?

