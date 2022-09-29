A September 13 Journal article by Rebecca Boone, AP, about a Drag Kids performance in a Boise Pride Festival prompts this letter. Much of the piece had a tone something like this: Far-right people are exaggerating, again, this time about a very short portion of a three-day festival wherein kids harmlessly perform songs in sparkly dresses. The piece touched important issues, but it didn’t deeply explore them.
The AP writer stated that none of the five young performers for the Boise event are new to drag shows. What about these kids? Were they recruited? By whom? From where? What fills the lives of these children between festivals?
What about the actual Drag Kids performance? The kid’s show itself likely isn’t salacious, but an outsider might wonder about the whole drag experience. The adult producer of the Drag Kids Show claims to be a full-time drag performer, a male who performs as a female. Is it accurate to think that the kids spend significant time with this producer when preparing for a show? What messages are heard? As an alternative, could the kids get equally beneficial learning and performance opportunities from participating in a modern dance class?
The AP piece ended with a short interview of a mother of one of the Drag Kids. The mother, herself a drag performer, a female performing as an over-the-top female, told the reporter that her ten-year-old girl has been participating in drag since 2019. The girl would have been approaching eight in 2019. The mother told the reporter that her daughter “, … really wanted to copy me and do the makeup and have fun with it.” To her credit the mother acknowledged that cumulative exposure of a child to people of influence can lead to the child mimicking observed behaviors.
Possibly without thinking about it, the mother almost articulated the concern of many parents: young children are easily influenced by exposure to adults that they trust, and some adults seem not trustworthy. I would add that such exposure can lead to life altering outcomes for the kids. This is a serious point to ponder.
Could the LGBT community be persuaded to focus Pride events entirely toward adults? Might they drop items such as Drag Kids performances, or Drag Queen Story Time, or Reading with the Queens from event agendas? If not, might one of the Boise Pride organizers sit with the AP writer to explain in honest detail what the child-focused events are intended to accomplish?
