Numerous organizations throughout Eastern Idaho are holding Easter egg hunts this weekend.
Officials with Southeastern Idaho Public Health are encouraging those who attend the events to wear face coverings and stay six feet away from other participants as much as possible amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a closer look at the upcoming events:
Bannock County
Tri Sigma Sorority at Idaho State University is holding an “Egg My Yard” fundraiser. They will hide eggs in people’s yards on the night of April 3. It costs $20 for 25 eggs, $40 for 50 eggs and $60 for 75 eggs. People can text their orders to 208-993-9076; they should include information about any allergies their children may have. Funds go to a variety of causes including the March of Dimes and Tri Sigma Sorority’s retreats and national membership dues.
An Easter Egg Hunt will take place at Arimo City Park in Arimo beginning at 1 p.m. on April 3.
The Downey Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its Easter Egg Hunt at the Downey City Park beginning at 10 a.m. on April 3. Officials say the Easter Bunny and some princesses will be in attendance. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event is open only to Downey residents and their families.
Downata Hot Springs in Downey is holding an Easter Fun event on April 3 beginning at 2 p.m. Festivities include egg hunts, a piñata, family games and a family movie. Tickets cost $15 per person age 3 and older, and $5 for those 2 and younger. The cost includes a recreation pool pass for the day. To purchase tickets, visit www.downatahotsprings.com.
Inkom City officials say an Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by the Bisharat Market, will take place at Stuart Park in Inkom at 10 a.m. on April 3. Masks are recommended and attendees are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.
The McCammon Easter Egg Hunt will take place at Mountain View Elementary School at 9 a.m. on April 3.
“Farmers Fun in 2021” is holding a Scattered Easter Egg Hunt throughout Pocatello and Chubbuck on April 2. Clues will be posted on the group’s Facebook page.
Unplug Pocatello LLC is holding an Easter Bunny Hop ’n Shop at Franklin Middle School in Pocatello from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 3. Officials say the Easter Bunny will be there, and they will have a petting zoo, games from The Party Barn and a dance. There will also be opportunities to shop at local businesses.
Pocatello Lodge will hold its "Egg" Cited Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt for ASPCA at Constitution Park at noon on April 3. Organizers say they will bring eggs filled with candy, dog treats and prizes to your car. They’re also holding a fundraiser for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) during the event and those who wear orange will get an extra prize.
Have Faith Ministries Inc. will hold an Easter Community Event, including an egg hunt, at Alameda Park from 1-3 p.m. on April 3.
Bear Lake County
The Bear Lake Montpelier Chamber of Commerce will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at Wells C. Stock Park, located behind the Oregon Trail Center, at noon on April 3. Participants are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Bingham County
The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at noon at the city park on April 3.
The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at Jensen’s Grove in Blackfoot at 10 a.m. on April 3.
An Easter Egg Hunt will take place at the Firth football field at 10:30 a.m. on April 3. There will be a limit of three eggs per child.
Shelley’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Shelley, will take place at Dawn Lloyd Park beginning at 10:45 a.m. on April 3. The Easter Bunny will also be there to hand out treats.
The Springfield Easter Egg Hunt will take place at noon in Springfield Park on April 3.
Bonneville County
The City of Ammon will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at McCowin Park on April 3 at 10 a.m. The event is sponsored by the Ammon Division of the Bonneville County Fire Protection District.
Soldiers and their family members can participate in the Pancake Breakfast and Egg Hunt at the Idaho Falls Armory, located at 575 W. 21st Street, on April 3. Breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m., followed by a visit from Mr. Bunny at 10 a.m. and an egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to RSVP by calling 208-272-7774 or emailing beverly.l.mclendon.nfg@mail.mil.
The sixth annual Great Easter Egg Hunt will take place at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls at 10 a.m. on April 3. There will also be a 9:30 a.m. event for kids with special needs.
Hope Lutheran Church & School, located at 2071 12th Street in Idaho Falls, will hold a Drive Thru Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. on April 3.
Camp Hayden and The Piece by Piece Foundation, Inc., will hold a Special Needs Drive Through Extravaganza at Discovery Elementary School, located at 2935 N. Golden Rod Drive in Idaho Falls, at 2 p.m. on April 3. Officials are asking families whose last names start with the letters A-M to come between 2-2:45 p.m., and those whose last names start with N-Z to come between 2:45-3:30 p.m.
Smart Starts, located at 450 W. 18th Street in Idaho Falls, will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 5:30 p.m. on April 2.
New Day Lutheran, located at 270 N. Placer Avenue in Idaho Falls, will hold an Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10:30 a.m. on April 4.
The Swan Valley area’s Community Easter Egg Hunt will take place at Swan Valley Park on April 3. The event, which includes a raffle and race, starts at 10:30 a.m.
The Ucon Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 10 a.m. on April 3.
The Ririe Community Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 10 a.m. on April 3 at Ririe High School.
Caribou County
Soda Springs Baptist Church, located at 2911 Wood Canyon Road in Soda Springs, will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at 4 p.m. on April 4.
Franklin County
The Clifton Easter Egg Hunt will take place at Clifton Park at 9:30 a.m. on April 3.
Preston Elks Lodge is holding a free Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. on April 3 at 1229 N. 800 E. in Preston. An Easter brunch, which costs $3, will also be served during the event.
An Easter Egg Hunt will take place in Weston on April 3. The event will be held at Weston Park beginning at 9 a.m.
Fremont County
The Ashton Community Easter Egg Hunt will take place at North Fremont High School at 10 a.m. on April 3.
An Easter Egg Hunt will take place at the Saint Anthony Ball Diamonds at 10 a.m. on April 3.
Fremont County Search and Rescue will hold the East Idaho Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt at Boyd Yancey Memorial Park in St. Anthony at 10 a.m. on April 3.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office CRC will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at Rigby City Park at 10 a.m. on April 3.
There will be an Easter Egg Hunt at Hamer Elementary School in Hamer at 10 a.m. on April 3.
Lolo’s Little Darlins Daycare and Preschool will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. on April 3. The event will take place at 475 N. Third West in Rigby,
Roberts Town and Country Garden Club will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. on April 3 at Mustang Park in Roberts. Participants should wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Madison County
Teton Vu Drive-In, located at 1114 N. Yellowstone Highway in Rexburg, is holding its Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event beginning at 8 a.m. on April 3. Admission is free, but breakfast costs $5 per plate for adults and $3 for children. The event will include an egg hunt at 9:30 a.m., a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, and other crafts and activities.
The Sugar City Easter Egg Hunt will take place at Heritage Park on April 3 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Participants should wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Oneida County
Malad Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at Malad City Park at 10 a.m. on April 3.
Power County
American Falls American Legion will hold its 90th annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Willow Bay Marina covered pavilion at 1 p.m. on April 4.