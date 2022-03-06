A Hyundai compact SUV involved in a two-vehicle crash on North Arthur Avenue in downtown Pocatello on Sunday afternoon.
POCATELLO — A crash temporarily shut down a busy downtown Pocatello street on Sunday afternoon.
North Arthur Avenue was closed to traffic at West Custer Street because of a two-vehicle crash that happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection.
A Hyundai compact SUV collided with a Buick sedan and both vehicles appeared to be totaled.
The impact of the collision caused the Hyundai to overturn.
No one was injured in the wreck.
Pocatello police closed North Arthur in the area of the crash until the vehicles were removed from the scene, which took over an hour.
Further details on the wreck have not yet been released.
