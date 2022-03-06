A Hyundai compact SUV involved in a two-vehicle crash on North Arthur Avenue in downtown Pocatello on Sunday afternoon.
POCATELLO — A crash has shut down a busy downtown Pocatello street.
North Arthur Avenue is currently closed to traffic at West Custer Street because of a two-vehicle crash that happened around 1:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection.
A Hyundai compact SUV collided with a Buick sedan and both vehicles appear to be totaled.
The impact of the collision caused the Hyundai to overturn.
No one was injured in the wreck.
Pocatello police have closed North Arthur until the vehicles can be removed from the scene.
Further details on the wreck have not yet been released.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.