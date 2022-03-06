North Arthur Avenue wreck

A Hyundai compact SUV involved in a two-vehicle crash on North Arthur Avenue in downtown Pocatello on Sunday afternoon. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — A crash has shut down a busy downtown Pocatello street.

North Arthur Avenue is currently closed to traffic at West Custer Street because of a two-vehicle crash that happened around 1:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection.

A Hyundai compact SUV collided with a Buick sedan and both vehicles appear to be totaled. 

The impact of the collision caused the Hyundai to overturn. 

No one was injured in the wreck.

Pocatello police have closed North Arthur until the vehicles can be removed from the scene.

Further details on the wreck have not yet been released.