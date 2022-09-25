Sometimes, the skills you pick up as a kid can last a lifetime, even if you’ve let them slip a little. Take that first Crosman 760 Powermaster pump air rifle you toted around hunting camp with your parents and grandparents back in the day. If you’re like me, you got pretty good with it — a soda can at 50 yards didn’t stand a chance. It’s probably in a closet somewhere or handed down to one of your kids or grandkids, right?
Well, maybe it’s time to dust it off. If you’re looking for a little nostalgia, going the airgun route on your next hunting outing is totally doable. Yes, in Idaho, it’s perfectly legal — and perfectly ethical — to hunt using air rifles and air pistols. For small game, in particular, the use of air rifles is a great way to reimagine your hunting.
I have a great friend who totes a .22 caliber air pistol with him during elk season. It’s not for elk, obviously, but for the odd ruffed or dusky (blue) grouse he invariably encounters while stalking bugling bulls. Forest grouse are great table fare, and the report of a CO2-powered pistol is modest — it’s not going to send bull elk running for higher ground.
“It’s great to come back to camp with meat,” my friend tells me, “even if it’s not an elk. Everybody loves grouse, so killing one for the frying pan at elk camp is a great consolation prize.”
But hunting with air-powered guns needn’t be a “consolation.” And grouse needn’t be the only quarry.
As a kid growing up in east Texas, squirrel season was a big deal. Throughout the South and the Midwest, squirrel hunting is a thriving passion of hunters, both young and old. It was something we all looked forward to almost as much as we anticipated deer season. When squirrel season arrived in October, throngs of hunters from every age group would venture into the woods to chase the delicious critters, usually armed with .22 rifles, and usually with the intent of taking the small climbers with the ubiquitous “headshot.”
Here in the West, squirrels don’t have the same passionate following. In Idaho, it wasn’t even legal to hunt American red squirrels, the state’s native tree squirrel, until 2018 (the squirrels we see “in town” are eastern gray or eastern fox squirrels, and they’re considered to be invasive species), when Idaho Fish and Game designated them as a game species. Squirrel season starts Aug. 30 and runs through March 31.
Even now, four years after being declared legal quarry, native red squirrels are rarely hunted. But for hunters interested in red squirrels, using an air rifle to chase them is a great method of take. And it’s perfectly legal to go after red squirrels with air-powered guns. I’d suggest using at least a .177-caliber pellet rifle, and preferably a .22-caliber pellet rifle that can fire a pellet 800 feet per second. The intent, of course, is to kill, and not to maim.
Idaho’s native red squirrels are small, tree-dwelling rodents, and they are plentiful across public lands in the state. They can be found in every national forest in Idaho, and they are enthusiastic gatherers of nuts and seeds, which they “cache” for use over the winter. Considering their diet, it’s easy to see why hunters elsewhere across the country value them as table fare — they are wonderful in the slow cooker.
In Idaho, the daily bag limit for American red squirrels is eight – it’s a generous limit, but considering how small the quarry is, and how few hunters take advantage of this small-game resource, it’s more than reasonable.
If you’re looking for something new, or want to simplify your hunting this fall, consider an air-powered weapon, and think about going after smaller game. At the very least, tote a dependable air rifle with you when you head out to hunt deer or elk, and spend some time stalking grouse and squirrels.
Chances are, you’ll be the only other hunter you’ll see gazing into the branches of lodgepole pines looking for squirrels. What’s more, red squirrels won’t hesitate to let you know they’re around — how many times have they chirped at you and scolded you for encroaching on their trees while you’re out in the woods enjoying other pursuits?
Downsize your hunting this fall and try something new. The squirrels are waiting.
Chris Hunt is a career journalist and the author of five books, the latest of which is “The Little Black Book of Fly Fishing,” which was published this year and can be found online and in better bookstores.