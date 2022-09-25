Sometimes, the skills you pick up as a kid can last a lifetime, even if you’ve let them slip a little. Take that first Crosman 760 Powermaster pump air rifle you toted around hunting camp with your parents and grandparents back in the day. If you’re like me, you got pretty good with it — a soda can at 50 yards didn’t stand a chance. It’s probably in a closet somewhere or handed down to one of your kids or grandkids, right?

Well, maybe it’s time to dust it off. If you’re looking for a little nostalgia, going the airgun route on your next hunting outing is totally doable. Yes, in Idaho, it’s perfectly legal — and perfectly ethical — to hunt using air rifles and air pistols. For small game, in particular, the use of air rifles is a great way to reimagine your hunting.