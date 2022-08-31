POCATELLO — The owner of Downard Funeral Home has been released from jail following his arraignment Wednesday afternoon at the Bannock County Courthouse.
Lance Peck, 47, was released on $20,000 bond after appearing at his arraignment via video conference from the Bannock County Jail.
Peck was arrested on Tuesday by Pocatello police and charged with 63 misdemeanors for violating the Idaho Mortician’s Code of Conduct, according to a news release from the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office and Pocatello Police Department.
Peck was taken into custody without incident around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as he was arriving at his Pocatello home, according to police. He was subsequently booked into Bannock County Jail, spending one night at the facility before his Wednesday release.
The 63 charges filed against Peck on Tuesday were driven by Idaho’s statute of limitations, which requires misdemeanor charges be filed within one year after the date of the offense. Authorities said they began investigating Peck on Sept. 1, 2021.
The misdemeanors Peck was charged with include 59 counts of violation of Mortician’s Code of Conduct, three counts of petit theft and one count of violation of records regarding cremations, the news release said.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Peck faces a maximum penalty of over 30 years in jail.
The results of the investigation, which is still ongoing, were delivered to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office in mid-June 2022. Two prosecutors have been assigned to review the findings of the investigation, which is comprised of approximately 4,500 pages.
The investigation touches upon a number of Idaho statutes, including vital statistics, anatomical donations and the conduct of morticians.
Authorities emphasized on Tuesday that more serious felony charges will be filed against Peck as their investigation continues.
The misdemeanor charges against Peck mark the first dominoes to fall in the criminal investigation into his activities as the owner of Downard Funeral Home, 241 N. Garfield Ave.
The investigation first began when officials with the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, which oversees the state’s Board of Morticians, visited Downard on Sept. 1, 2021, observed conditions that were in violation of the board’s laws and rules, and contacted the Pocatello Police Department to report their findings.
The Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses had received several complaints about Peck and Downard before visiting the funeral home.
Peck surrendered his license to operate Downard on Sept. 1, 2021, and on Sept. 3, 2021, police executed a search warrant at the funeral home as well as the crematory located in the same building.
As a result of the search warrant, Pocatello police located 12 bodies in various stages of decomposition, approximately 50 fetuses in jars and dozens of unidentified cremated remains. Police also confiscated thousands of digital and paper records from Downard.
Police were eventually able to positively identify the 12 bodies and determine the fetuses were part of a biological science collection donated from the University of Utah to Idaho State University and then to Downard for destruction. But they were never destroyed, police said.
On Tuesday, authorities elaborated that their investigation grew to include 88 deceased individuals whose bodies were in some way handled by Peck.
“In all my years, I have never seen a case so disturbing as this one,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “Our hearts go out to the family members affected by this tragic event, to the community, and to all the officers involved.”