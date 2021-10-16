A 39-year-old man has been arrested for fatally shooting two people at his Pocatello mobile home, authorities said.
Jesse Leigh is being held at the Bannock County Jail after police said he killed a man and woman at his residence in the trailer park at 4200 Philbin Road around 11:15 p.m. Friday, Pocatello police said.
Police are not yet releasing the victims' names but both are believed to be from Southeast Idaho.
Police said a 7-year-old boy also resides at the mobile home where the shooting occurred but it's unclear if the child witnessed the incident. The boy did not suffer any injuries and is currently with other family members, police said.
Chubbuck and Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and Bannock County sheriff's deputies arrested Leigh without incident at a residence near Cotant Park in Chubbuck around 1:40 a.m. Saturday and booked him into jail for the shooting, authorities said.
Leigh was armed with a handgun when arrested but it's still being determined if that was the firearm used to kill the man and woman, authorities said.
Pocatello police said they found out about the double homicide when a neighbor called 911 after hearing gunshots coming from Leigh's home late Friday night.
Responding Pocatello police officers subsequently located the man and woman dead from gunshot wounds inside Leigh's mobile home.
Police said the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Leigh is being held at Bannock County Jail on two counts of manslaughter for the incident.
Pocatello police said Leigh is the only suspect in the case and there is currently no threat to the public.