A 39-year-old man has been arrested for fatally shooting two people at his Pocatello mobile home, authorities said.
Jesse Leigh is being held at the Bannock County Jail after police said he killed a man and woman at his residence in the trailer park at 4200 Philbin Road around 11:15 p.m. Friday.
Police have identified the victims as Timothy D. Hunt, 21, of Pocatello, and Jennifer D. Leigh, 41, of Pocatello.
Police said a 7-year-old boy also resides at the mobile home where the shooting occurred and was home at the time, but it’s unclear if the child witnessed the incident. The boy did not suffer any injuries and is currently with other family members, police said.
Chubbuck and Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and Bannock County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jesse Leigh without incident at a residence near Cotant Park in Chubbuck around 1:40 a.m. Saturday and booked him into jail for the shooting, authorities said.
Jesse Leigh was armed with a handgun when arrested but it’s still being determined if that was the firearm he used to kill Hunt and Jennifer Leigh, authorities said.
Pocatello police said they found out about the double homicide after a neighbor called 911 to report hearing gunshots coming from Jesse Leigh’s residence late Friday night.
Responding Pocatello police officers subsequently located Hunt and Jennifer Leigh dead from gunshot wounds inside Jesse Leigh’s mobile home.
Police said the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Jesse Leigh is being held at Bannock County Jail on two counts of manslaughter for the incident.
Pocatello police said Jesse Leigh is the only suspect in the case and there is currently no threat to the public.
Autopsies of the victims will be performed Monday in Ada County. Next of kin have been notified.
“We are working cooperatively with the Pocatello police to perform a transparent and diligent investigation into this shooting,” Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said in a press release.