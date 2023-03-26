Fatal wreck

Idaho State Police pictured at the scene of Sunday's double-fatal wreck on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

BLACKFOOT — Two people are dead and Interstate 15 southbound has been shut down after a two-vehicle crash near Blackfoot.

The wreck occurred just north of the city on Interstate 15 southbound around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

