Elk hunting

A herd of elk pictured in Idaho.

 Idaho Fish and Game Photo

Hunting season in Idaho is already warming up. As the weeks go by we will make the final preparations for fall, hunters often find themselves asking critical questions like “Is my rifle or bow sighted in?” “Are my good knives still in my pack?” “Where did I put my tags” “Where am I going to set up camp this year?” “Which wall am I going to put the antlers on?!”

Undoubtedly, most of us will have mulled over these questions many times before we head into the hills. With so much to think on, it is pretty easy to forget something along the way to hunting camp. Even if we cover all the bases before our hunt, there's a whole other checklist when the time comes to notch a tag. The excitement of success alone might cause a few of us to miss an item or two on that list, like leaving a good pair of binoculars sitting in the woods.

