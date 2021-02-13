As if one pandemic were not enough, many feel the coming pandemic will be far worse.
That will be a pandemic of mental health issues caused by all the events of last year.
According to a recent survey of 2000 adults, one in six people started therapy in 2020. This is in addition to the 31% of Americans who are already attending therapy or returned to therapy last year. About 88% of the people who responded to the survey stated they had at least one symptom of mental health trauma and 63% said they felt defeated going into our new year. They all stated that the pandemic was to blame.
According to a report by the Well Being Trust and the Robert Graham Center for Policy Studies in Family Medicine and Primary Care, up to 75,000 Americans may die from drug or alcohol misuse and suicide related to this pandemic.
At no other time in history have the basic tenets of health become so important.
Your brain is suffering the effects of high stress, so your diet, how much you move, and utilization of specific brain/emotional health interventions are essential.
Simply eating a low inflammatory diet by avoiding processed foods can help. Like alcohol, eating processed “Carbage” makes you feel good in the short run, but you pay for it later.
Daily movement such as a few short walks outside each day can improve your mental and emotional health.
Drinking green tea or using its active ingredient for anxiety, L-Theanine (dose 200-400 mg up to three times a day) can be of benefit.
Talking to a therapist, doctor or counselor can be of great value. Things you can do at home such as Emotional Freedom Techniques or EFTs also have some great benefits, even if science cannot explain how they work.
And finally, human touch is essential for your mental health. Social distancing applies to strangers not to close family and friends. Make a valid effort to hug your loved ones, sit close to them on the couch, and eat together for that much-needed human interaction.
Do not become a statistic of this second pandemic.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.