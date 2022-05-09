I totally get it. You get a new IPad, you get a new phone, you get a new piece of furniture or a new appliance. And suddenly you've got this new item in your home that you can use and that brings you satisfaction. In this day and age, times have been tough and we've been craving these sources of dopamine and serotonin. But then the newness wears off and it's just another thing.
Charity is different. You don't get to donate to the food bank and then stand around the dinner table of the family that you provided a meal for. You don't get to donate to the United Way and see the benefit you're providing to a child and their education or an individual and their health care. And maybe the rare exception is that you get to go to the local shelter and bring home an animal and you immediately see their gratitude. But the effects of giving are very different than the immediate satisfaction of getting something for yourself.
But when you think long term... just imagine. Imagine the family that instead of sharing a box of Kraft mac and cheese also gets to have fried chicken thighs and a vegetable side with their dinner. Imagine the kid with a disability that gets better access to educational resources. Imagine the person that has to fight with a mental disorder that suddenly gets to see a therapist that helps them with their struggles. And imagine all those animals that are welcomed into homes and will reciprocate ten-fold all the love and affection and attention that you give them. And then take all those "imagines" and multiply them by the combined populations of Pocatello and Chubbuck.
The COVID era has been a difficult time for all of us, there's no doubt about that. Resources are tight. But that also has meant that there's been no better time to donate to these groups that only want to provide care and support for the community. I'd urge all of you to consider donating to an organization that means something to you. Not only will they be eternally grateful, but you'll also have provided very real help to someone in your community.