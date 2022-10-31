Focusing on Donald Trump’s personality, I cannot understand why people worship him. I understand why folks voted for him in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, but that’s it.
Trump as an individual, has a huge list of repulsive traits such that I wouldn’t want to have him as a friend, relative, neighbor, coworker, boss, representative, let alone President again.
Reading about his past and how he got and made money, you see he cared little about others whereby he cheated, lied, and bullied those he worked with. He’s claimed bankruptcy numerous times to avoid paying those he owed money. He would then use his money and position to assassinate their character, with unending lies and crude statements.
Regarding women, he is a bully, morally corrupt, and a sexist. There are numerous insulting quotes by him about women as to their appearance, as sexual objects, and his ability to abuse them anytime he wanted.
As a patriot, the man avoided the draft and never served in the military. For over a decade during the Vietnam War, Trump sought and received five deferments, including allegedly lying about a medical condition.
On religion, although claiming to be a non-denominational Christian, he rarely attends church. It is also common for him to criticize others and their beliefs. In general, regarding religion, he is a fraud.
On money, he could care less about the lower and middle classes, except to get them to pay most of the government bills through taxes. His focus is on his own bank account and ensuring the wealthy, pay as little as possible to the government.
He is a racist, having made numerous statements belittling the handicapped, the poor, the sick, and minorities. He believes, what he says and does is OK and not racist having no clue that what he says is wrong. He not only doesn’t care about hurting people but he is incredibly ignorant regarding social issues to understand his racism.
He is a narcissist. He believes he is truly god's gift to the world. He has never admitted fault or that he has ever lost at anything. When someone confronts him with any wrongdoing, or loss, he denies it and immediately calls his lawyers and sues them. When he loses, it’s due to a corrupt system, and not his fault. He then plays the role of a whining victim. He acts as a spoiled brat, expecting to always win, even if he has to cheat or inflict harm to others.
He is a pathological liar (Ted Cruz quote) and a great BSer. The difference is that he is ignorant on many topics and rambles on with outlandish statements that he believes people want to hear. Because he is ignorant of the truth, he’s not lying but BSing. He is so good at this, he gets people to believe all that he is saying, even when he isn’t sure what the truth is and anyone who says otherwise is then lying.
With his skill as a liar and BSer, he is a manipulator, pulling in the masses to believe he is god’s gift to the world and deserving of everyone’s homage.
For this election, there are a lot of educated, intelligent, conservative, morally sound, honest, strong willed, Republicans and Democrats running for office, not for power but to keep America great. So when voting, why favor a candidate that bows down to a corrupt person like Trump? Vote carefully and know what your candidate believes on a variety of issues and not just one, and I hope they are not a Trump fan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.