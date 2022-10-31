Focusing on Donald Trump’s personality, I cannot understand why people worship him. I understand why folks voted for him in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, but that’s it.

Trump as an individual, has a huge list of repulsive traits such that I wouldn’t want to have him as a friend, relative, neighbor, coworker, boss, representative, let alone President again.

