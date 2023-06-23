Gleaning, or gathering leftover produce after a harvest, is gaining interest, especially since the price of fresh produce has been steadily increasing. Gleaning from overabundant fruit trees is especially popular. The act of gleaning around our community can provide many benefits and reduce the amount of wasted food. It can provide access to nutritious food for individuals and families in our community. The produce from gleaned fruit trees can supplement food pantries. Having a gleaning program within the community can allow fresh produce that would otherwise go to waste to feed our community members.
After seeing apples and apricots rotting in yards and alleyways in Pocatello, I saw a need to initiate the Pocatello Gleaning project last year and began personally gleaning from properties willing to donate their excess produce. After gleaning only five properties, this initiative acquired over 200 pounds of pears, plums, peaches and apples in just one month! The fresh fruit was donated to local food pantries.
The Pocatello gleaning program is continuing this year, and we would like to invite volunteers to help and properties to glean from. With more helping hands and more gleaning options, this project can have a greater impact on our community. We would also like to invite local farms to donate ugly, misshaped produce. Produce that is not pretty to the eyes is still just as edible and nutritious. Donations such as these are greatly appreciated.
Let’s work together not to let produce around our community go to waste! If you are willing to volunteer for the Pocatello gleaning project, have a backyard fruit tree you would like to donate your produce, or are interested in learning how to preserve excess produce, please reach out at khickok@uidaho.edu.
Sources: Harvard health, National Gleaning Project, Food for People, Association of Gleaning Organizations, Cornell Cooperative Extension
Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.