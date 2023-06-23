Kathryn Hickok

Kathryn Hickok

Have you ever heard of gleaning?

Gleaning, or gathering leftover produce after a harvest, is gaining interest, especially since the price of fresh produce has been steadily increasing. Gleaning from overabundant fruit trees is especially popular. The act of gleaning around our community can provide many benefits and reduce the amount of wasted food. It can provide access to nutritious food for individuals and families in our community. The produce from gleaned fruit trees can supplement food pantries. Having a gleaning program within the community can allow fresh produce that would otherwise go to waste to feed our community members.

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!

