Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on Troy Lane in north Pocatello on Monday afternoon.
POCATELLO — A family's dog died in a fire at a north Pocatello home on Monday afternoon.
The blaze at a home on Troy Lane near O.K. Ward Park was reported around 3:15 p.m.
No people were injured in the fire but the dog belonging to the family who resided at the home died in the blaze, authorities said.
As of 3:50 p.m. Pocatello firefighters had contained the fire and were extinguishing the remaining hot spots.
The fire appeared to have gutted a large part of the home and the family who resided there will need to find a new place to live at least temporarily, authorities said.
Police have shut down Troy Lane because of the fire.
Authorities are not yet commenting on what could have caused the blaze.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.