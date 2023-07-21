You've had a long morning at work, and you look at the clock and realize it's already noon! Your stomach is grumbling, and you don't know what to eat. You didn't pack a lunch, you can't go home and cook, but all you know is that you are hungry. Has this ever happened to you? Because you are hungry, you decide to use a meal delivery service or go to the nearest lunch spot. Making decisions while hungry can be very challenging. If you weren't so hungry, there might have been better choices than the burger joint across the street, but you couldn't think straight.
The full-time workforce spends about 25 percent of their weekly time at work. Because so much of our time is spent at work, eating a meal or two in the workplace is unavoidable. What we eat while at work can impact our health and productivity. Food and cognitive performance go hand in hand: What we eat can dramatically affect our productivity and performance for the rest of the day. Have you ever noticed that your productivity might drop after lunch? Are you in a fog? Fatigue? Or ever lack motivation?
The human brain loves glucose as its primary fuel source; at rest, our brains use about 20 to 25 percent of our total body glucose consumption. Skipping meals at work (or school) makes concentrating very difficult. So, the human body prevents this by converting much of the food we eat into glucose so that our brains can be properly nourished.
When tired or hungry, we tend to crave high-fat and simple carbohydrates. Have you ever skipped breakfast, thinking you'd manage until lunch? But! a box of fresh doughnuts arrives in the breakroom. It can be tough to resist a sweet treat when you are hungry.
Comfort foods sound more appetizing when your brain is tired (or hungry), especially at work. Foods high in simple carbohydrates or sugar can temporarily increase your energy. Still, it is short-lived and followed by an energy crash (aka the afternoon fog). Foods that are higher in fat might make you feel fuller longer but might lead to digestive discomfort due to the longer time it takes to digest. For most, a balance of protein, fiber, and fats can stabilize your energy levels throughout the workday.
Packing your lunch allows you to make meal choices before you get hungry. You will also save money and time and feel better in the long run.
You may like ordering takeout. It is convenient, and maybe you can't pack lunch ahead of time. Take a minute to think about how convenience meals make you feel. If a hamburger and french fries give you the afternoon slump, try ordering a fresh salad filled with vegetables and a hearty protein (like grilled chicken, lean steak strips or beans). Try your sandwich on whole wheat bread with extra vegetables. Most restaurants have the nutrition information of their products available; check this out to help you make better choices.
Finally, drink responsibly. At work, it is easy to drink coffee or soda to help us stay alert. If you find it hard to fall asleep at night, the caffeine in your afternoon soda might be keeping you up. Ask yourself why you need the afternoon energy drink in the first place? Could it be due to the high-carbohydrate and high-fat lunch? Or because you skipped lunch all together? Address that first and see if you find yourself wanting that afternoon caffeine boost. You might just opt for water.
Small and simple changes are the building blocks needed to create the foundation of a healthy lifestyle. You don't need to upend your habits entirely, but recognize how small changes can lead to a happy, healthy you.
Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.