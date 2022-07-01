The Supreme Court released two decisions on Thursday: one to uphold the Biden administration's right to suspend the COVID-era “Remain in Mexico” policy for migrants at the southern border; the other to reign in the EPA and restore some of its power to Congress. One of these will no doubt please the left, the other the right. For what it's worth, I understand the reasoning behind both decisions even if I don't particularly like at least one of them.
That last bit is important because it informs the opinion that I (and as I've discovered, many others) have about the biggest SCOTUS decision of this term, Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned Roe v. Wade.
I have corresponded with a number of people in the legal community, running the gamut from progressive to conservative, concerning Dobbs. To the person they've told me that this was bound to happen because the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision relied on a very liberal interpretation of the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution; a “right to privacy” that the Constitution does not expressly grant.
I daresay that most of us wish that the Constitution did grant an explicit right to privacy. But aside from language in the First, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Ninth and Fourteenth Amendments touching on issues that may be interpreted as involving privacy, that's all that's there. So getting the Roe v. Wade decision out of the Fourteenth Amendment required, according to most legal experts, a tortured interpretation of what's actually there.
I happen to be pro-choice. I think decisions about family planning should be between families and their doctors. I have more trouble with later term abortions than I do earlier ones (a common outlook), but I still think that these should mostly be private decisions.
What informs this? Lot's of compelling evidence that suggests to me that there are far worse fates than not being born.
Roe v. Wade is not, of course, the first time that the Supreme Court has handed down a flawed decision and it won't be the last. That's why precedent has limits. If it didn't, I'd remind everyone (especially my friends on the left) that Brown v. Board of Education wouldn't have gone the way that it did and Plessy v. Ferguson might still be the law of the land.
Of course progressives, at least for the most part, don't see things this way at all. The come apart over Dobbs ranges from ridiculous to hysterical.
No, Supreme Court justices are not going to be impeached over Dobbs; no, the Supreme Court is not going to get “packed” over Dobbs; no, the filibuster is not going to get waived over Dobbs. None of that is going to happen.
I don't even think that this is going to influence the outcome of the November midterms that much. The left has long assumed that abortion rights were a winning issue with which to confront the right. I'm not at all sure that's true anymore. What I am reasonably sure of is that Dobbs or no, the left is still in for a shellacking in November. Abortion rights rank well below the economy and other pressing issues on which the left has mostly failed while in charge of nearly everything.
But, back to the present. When it comes to respect for the law, you either have it or you don't. If you just respect the law when it goes your way you're a cheerleader, not an advocate for equal protection.
I'd invite my friends who are both dismayed by Dobbs and convinced that deference to the Constitution is an inconvenience, at the least, and and immoral, at the worst, when it comes abortion, civil rights, etc., to sit down and watch some of the Jan. 6 select committee hearings. We'd be living in quite a different country right now if Attorney General Bill Barr, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, Vice President Mike Pence and others had decided to accept the tortured version of the Twelfth Amendment that their boss, President Donald Trump, was attempting to jam down their throats.
So yes, I'm disappointed in Dobbs. But I get it — and I respect the decision as rendered. It now goes back to the states, where individuals are much closer to their elected representatives. I expect that abortions will be completely legal in about 20 states, partially legal in a few others, and mostly illegal everywhere else — unless Congress acts.
If a right to abortion is as popular as most polls show, it shouldn't be that difficult at the federal level to get the legislative branch to address it. Many have, rightly in my view, pointed out that the Democrats could have ratified Roe v. Wade during the 111th Congress, with control of the House and a super majority (on this issue) in the Senate.
But until that happens I'm going to respect the law, agree with it or not, and be thankful for the fact that there still are people out there who uphold the law even when it's inconvenient, career-ending or even life-threatening to do so.
In every national election anymore, we have to choose between two sides that are far more defined by ideology than common sense — or any desire to solve problems. For most of us this is a bi-annual hold your nose and make the least awful choice proposition. In order for me to support abortion rights, I have to support a lot of other crazy things on the left. That's going to take some convincing.
Associated Press and Idaho Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His writing on Substack, “Howlin' at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at martinhackworth.substack.com.