Spider Sleep

A jumping spider exhibits leg curling during a REM sleep-like state. A study published on Monday suggests that jumping spiders show signs of sleep cycles, similar to humans and some animals. 

 Photo courtesy of Daniela C. Roessler via AP

It's a question that keeps some scientists awake at night: Do spiders sleep?

Daniela Roessler and her colleagues trained cameras on baby jumping spiders at night to find out. The footage showed patterns that looked a lot like sleep cycles: The spiders' legs twitched and parts of their eyes flickered.

