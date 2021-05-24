When our grandkids are adults, what kind of world will they have inherited from us? The effects of rising planet temperatures will not only adversely affect their health, but will politically destabilize every country and lower standards of living around the globe.
Our earth’s atmosphere is a closed system. Greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide, methane, nitric oxide) act as a blanket to help trap the right amount of heat from the sun to keep earth habitable. But since the industrial revolution, more of these gases have accumulated in the atmosphere from the burning of fossil fuels (coal oil, natural gas). There has been a steady rise in greenhouse gases from 1800 to 1950, then an exponential rise in the last 70 years. Carbon dioxide in parts per million (ppm) has risen in the last 70 years from 300 ppm to 418 ppm. At no other time in the last 800,000 years has the level been above 300 ppm as shown by ice core samples. Carbon dioxide stays in the atmosphere for hundreds of years and increasing levels will drive global temperatures higher.
The outcome of this warming is added atmospheric energy (fuel) to drive more intense hurricanes, melting of polar ice that raise sea levels in coastal cities. In drier climates (our Idaho and the West), we see tripling of wildfires in the last 30 years which releases hundreds of pollutants. An intense wildfire causes a 40% increase in deaths from strokes, heart disease, respiratory failure, premature births and infant deaths in those in its wake. Heat and drought affects snow melt with negative consequences to agriculture, hydro electric power generation and Idaho’s outdoor industries (skiing, fishing, water recreation).
In a recent Bulletin of the National Academy of Sciences, 100% of climate scientists concluded from a century of studies that rising global temperatures are due to burning fossil fuels.
THE BEST SOLUTION
Carbon fee and dividend gives clear future signals to business and citizens alike.
The fee is charged to all extractors of oil, gas and coal starting at $15/ton then increasing $10/ton/yr. These fuels used by the military and agriculture would be exempt from the fee. This carbon fee would be a strong impetus for a national acceleration of research and development for renewable energy.
The dividend (all the monies collected) would totally be redirected to individuals and families, helping the lowest 3 quartiles of income the most. The average family of 4 would receive $2,000/yr by year three then $3,800/yr by year ten. This would help offset the increase cost of carbon based energy and families may choose greener energy options. This fee and dividend is NOT A TAX; all monies go back to citizens. There would be a border fee adjustment (a tariff) for importing countries that don’t have a similar fee.
This carbon fee and dividend system is endorsed by over 3,500 US economists, 4 former Federal Reserve Chairs, 28 Nobel laureates. It has been re-introduced as House Bill 2307 (Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act) and has 55 co-sponsors.
If passed this Act would cut carbon dioxide levels by 33% in ten years and net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. There would be no decrease in US GDP as demonstrated from multiple modeling studies. Those counties in the European Union with a carbon fee and dividend have not seen a drop in their GDP.
A critical mover in this effort has been the Citizens Climate Lobby with 600 chapters worldwide and 10 in Idaho. Our Idaho chapter meets regularly with Senators Crapo and Risch as well as Congressmen Simpson and Fulcher and their aides, developing a relationship with them through dialogue about climate issues.
Please contact our legislators and ask them to endorse HR 2307. Email them at:
Filcher.house .gov
Creighton Hardin MD,
Pocatello