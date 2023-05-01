BOISE (AP) — A hair found stuck to duct tape wrapping the body of a 7-year-old boy matched the child's mother, a DNA analyst told jurors Monday in the woman's triple murder trial.

The hair, found on tape attached to a black plastic bag wrapping the body of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, contained a partial DNA profile that was compared to three DNA samples, including one from the boy's mother, said Keeley Coleman, a DNA analyst for Bode Technology. The results showed the hair came from the mother.

