Highland fire

The remnants of the severely damaged D Wing at Highland High School following the April 21 fire.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — As Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 continues collecting data and responding to the ongoing challenges arising from an April 21 fire that destroyed much of Highland High School, officials are beginning to weigh options for the future of the decades-old school. 

Among the options are to rebuild Highland as it was before the fire, or to create a new design with more classrooms and large communal spaces. The district is also considering building an entirely new high school and turning the existing Highland building into an elementary or middle school. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.