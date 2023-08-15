POCATELLO — Gate City area voters in November will be asked to approve a $42 million bond to renovate Highland High School following a Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 board meeting on Tuesday.
The School District 25 Board of Trustees, in a 3-2 vote, approved an option that calls for renovating Highland at its existing location and adding an improved gym at Century High School during a meeting held at the district’s main office on Pole Line Road.
Board members Paul Vitale, Jim Facer and Heather Clarke voted in favor of the option to renovate Highland while board members Angie Oliver and Deanna Judy voted against it.
Both Oliver and Judy supported two other motions that ultimately failed.
The first was a motion from Judy that asked the board to table its decision on the bond options to next week to allow more time to hear about some land that the district could potentially buy that Judy said she only received information about on Tuesday.
The other motion that failed Tuesday night was one that called for the board to approve a $115 million bond to build a new high school elsewhere in the district, repurpose Highland into a middle school and add a larger, enhanced gym facility at Century High School. Under this plan, three District 25 elementary schools would be consolidated into one school and would be located at what is now Alameda Middle School. Highland High School would then become a middle school, replacing Alameda. Oliver had moved to approve that motion and Judy supported but the three other board members voted against it.
Prior to the board approving any motion, some members discussed why they had support for a particular option and what reservations they had for the other.
At one point during the discussion, Clarke explained that initially she, like Judy and Oliver, supported the $115 million option to build a new high school. However, Clarke said she changed her mind after thinking more on the matter and hearing from administrators at both Highland and Century during last week’s community forum.
“One of the things that Jim brought to our attention at the last meeting really resonated with me and completely shifted my decision making in that what has been proposed in option B is reshuffling,” Clarke said. “There is nothing about new growth. There is nothing other than we still have three high schools, we'll still have four middle schools and yes we’ll have fewer elementary schools, but that's never been kind of our focus of this anyway."
She continued, “In my mind I think building a new high school doesn't fix any issue, it just creates upheaval in the district.”
Clarke said that prior to the April 21 that gutted the D-Wing at Highland, the district had been “somewhat putting out feelers” about potential properties that could be purchased for expected future growth, “knowing that someday we will need another high school.”
“We will need a fourth high school someday,” she said. “...But is it a better use of funds, resources and timing, which is a big hot button, to put the resources into Highland, upgrade those certain areas so that it can have a greater capacity for some growth and then we still look for that property.”
Clarke also explained that she doesn't think the quality, or lack thereof, of local schools is the primary concern among individuals considering to move to the Gate City area.
"I don't believe it's our schools that are discouraging people from moving here," she said. "There's just not jobs."
During last week’s community forum, both Highland Principal Brad Wallace and Athletic Director Travis Bell offered support for the option to renovate their school as opposed to building a new one, primarily because the facilities located there now meet their needs and because renovating would return students to the school an entire year earlier than building new.
Additionally, Mark Pixton, the athletic director at Century, told the board last week that by approving either of the two bonds, upgrades to his school’s gym would allow for Pocatello to host 4A state basketball tournaments, something that the current facilities have not provided.
Judy was skeptical of Clarkes proposition that the district could put up a bond to renovate Highland while simultaneously exploring land options for building a new high school in the future.
“I don’t know that we would still look for (property),” Judy said.
Before offering her support for approving the option to build a new high school, Judy asked the board to table the decision after hearing from landowners Tuesday about some potential property that could be obtained for a new high school.
“All I’m asking is that the board hear the presentation from these landowners because it is a really, really good option,” Judy said. “...This property is big enough that we don’t have to rebuild another high school, we can add on (to Highland High School).”
After the motion to table the decision failed, Judy provided some final remarks on why she believes the school district would most benefit from building a brand new school.
“The reason that I think it's wise to do this high school right now is because we can potentially grow a lot,” Judy said. “If we really had an influx of 2,000 high school kids, we could build onto Century and we can build onto the new structure at Highland.”
She continued, “I have never looked at this about growth. I have only looked at this as how we can use our money the very best we can? And how can we get all of the learners into better places because we all are in agreement that some of those elementaries are just too old. So to me this has never been about ‘do we have the growth to build a new high school.’”
Some of the additional considerations associated with the bond option approved Tuesday night include increasing Highland’s enrollment capacity from its current 1,500 students to 2,000 students and expanding and enhancing Highland’s gym and activity space as well as its auditorium to facilitate increased capacity. The increase in Highland’s enrollment capacity is needed as part of the district’s future planning, district officials said.
If approved with a 10-year term, homeowners in the district would pay about $50 annually per $100,000 of taxable property value and the bond would carry about $8.1 million in interest. Those numbers would change to $31 annually per $100,000 of taxable property value and $20 million in interest if approved with a 20-year term.
The upgrades to Century’s gym would be estimated to be completed in the spring of 2026 and the renovations to Highland would likely be completed in October 2026 if this option is approved by district voters in November.