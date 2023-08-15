Highland Demolition

Demolition crews last week work to tear down Highland High School’s D Wing, which was gutted by an April 21 fire.

POCATELLO — Gate City area voters in November will be asked to approve a $42 million bond to renovate Highland High School following a Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 board meeting on Tuesday.

The School District 25 Board of Trustees, in a 3-2 vote, approved an option that calls for renovating Highland at its existing location and adding an improved gym at Century High School during a meeting held at the district’s main office on Pole Line Road.

