POCATELLO – On Tuesday, August 17, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees approved a $1M partnership agreement between Lookout Credit Union and PCSD 25 to complete a multi-purpose outdoor turf facility at Pocatello High School Stadium, located at Hawthorne Middle School. District officials anticipate that the installation of the new turf field will be scheduled during the summer of 2022, in time for the 2022-2023 school year. The new stadium will be referred to as Lookout Credit Union Field at Pocatello High School Stadium.
Doug Chambers, Lookout Credit Union President/CEO, said, “It’s truly a privilege to have our new name and brand on this exciting new turf facility at the Pocatello High School stadium.”
Lookout Credit Union’s membership largely consists of the educational community. The organization considers the field to be a worthwhile investment.
“The students, staff, faculty and alumni of PCSD 25 have been a core segment of our membership for many years,” said Chambers. “This facility is a tangible sign of our sincere appreciation for their membership and support.
“We love the Pocatello community and are honored to invest in a project that will both enhance our already-beautiful city and will also provide increased field access for students at Pocatello High School and beyond.” Chambers said.
The turf project is part of a 5-year facilities plan approved by the Board of Trustees in September 2020. The 5-year plan is a big-picture, committee-led project designed to address PCSD 25 facilities with a bold, clear vision for the future.
Adding turf broadens usage and efficiency of current PCSD 25 facilities while leveraging the use of existing assets, including lights, scoreboards, bleachers, and more. Adding turf facilities will enhance the ability to generate new revenue to sustain athletics/activities programs. There is also the opportunity for community rentals. PCSD 25 is also exploring the potential to add portable, seasonal dome field houses to provide year-round, multi-sport opportunities for student athletes and the community.
In February 2021, the Board also approved a revised sponsorship policy that generated a new path for the District to explore larger corporate and community-based sponsorship opportunities, including the new partnership with Lookout Credit Union.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Lookout Credit Union is the first to table for this $1M turf facility partnership,” said Tonya Wilkes, District Athletic Director.
“In essence, the question, ‘How can we maximize PCSD 25 facilities funding to support multiple sports/activities and leverage the most opportunities for student athletes, as well as the broader community?’ has framed every step of this process,” she said.
Wilkes added that securing a major sponsor will not only help offset the cost to install the new turf field for PHS, it will also help accelerate the timeline to install turf at the other high school locations. By the conclusion of the 5-year plan, Pocatello, Century and Highland high schools will each feature an outdoor turf facility. A variety of sponsorship opportunities remain available, including the naming rights for each of the two remaining turf fields planned at Century and Highland high schools.
Pocatello High School Principal, Lisa Delonas, prepped her coaching staff about the news late last week. “We understand the central location of the PHS stadium was appealing to Lookout Credit Union,” she said. “Having just rebranded themselves, Lookout understands the challenge of rebranding. We are excited to partner, learn and gain momentum for the Pocatello Thunder right along with them.”
According to Chambers, the entire project, including the other two outdoor turf fields, is going to be a huge win for Pocatello. “We’re excited to provide learners throughout the district with increased access to top-of-the-line facilities for rehearsals, practices, meets, games and competitions,” Chambers said.
Chambers added that investing in a project that benefits both a large segment of Lookout membership and the community as a whole, “is an absolute honor to us. We can’t wait to see learners and fans throughout the district benefit from this sponsorship for many years to come,” he said.
The Outdoor Athletic Committee began meeting in the fall of 2019 and meets on an ongoing basis to address PCSD 25’s athletic facilities emergent needs. The committee consists of District athletic directors, administrators, city and county facility partners and parents. The committee’s “Why” is to promote and support equitable opportunities for athletics/activities while recognizing the profound ability for athletics to build relationships, cultivate pride and purpose, and bring the community together.
“This 5-year plan is a game-changer for our school district and our community,” said Wilkes. “The partnership with Lookout Credit Union supports our vision that just about anything can happen when we dream big and do MORE together.”
Chambers agrees. “Sports fields are a place where dreams are made and come true. We’re honored to have the Lookout brand associated with the magic that will take place here in the coming years,” he said. “Go Thunder!”