On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we want to share our gratitude with the Pocatello and Chubbuck communities for making your voices heard and voting in favor of renewing the supplemental levy and retaining our seated Board members.
Public education is an educational promise that we fulfill to our learners in partnership with parents, families and the broader community. Parent engagement is one of the number one factors in determining a learner’s success. We acknowledge, support and encourage parents’ input and advocacy for the best interests of their children. If the outcome of this process is a community that is deeper engaged in public education, that is a win for all of us, with the greatest potential impact for learners.
PCSD 25 is a mission-driven organization where every decision is framed by our “why” – our learners. We must commit to continuing to work together to find solutions that will best help us fulfill that promise to those learners as we look to the future and move beyond the pandemic. Thank you, community, for reflecting back to us that we make the greatest impact when we make a commitment to Think More, Learn More and Be More Together.