District administration has been made aware of several “swatting” incidents happening simultaneously throughout the nation, including close to home in the Twin Falls School District.
The district also received reports about a fake news story circulating that fabricates a fatality incident at Highland High School. These reports are false. What is “swatting”?
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
These situations can create fear and chaos.
Please know that the district is aware, vigilant, and in constant contact with law enforcement partners to address any threats made to local schools.
Please do not contact the schools about these rumors. Further information or updates will be distributed via official district communications.
POCATELLO POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE
There is a hoax caller from out of our area calling agencies and posting possible acts of violence online. Again, these are hoax calls and social media posts showing Pocatello Police Officers at a school investing acts of violence. This post is fabricated. These are repeated calls and posts that are being pushed around multiple states and jurisdictions. The FBI is investigating. There are no active credible threats at this time, however, please remain vigilant and contact the police department if any suspicious activity is observed.
