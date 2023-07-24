Bannock County Democrat Chair, Ann Swanson, penned a Letter to the Editor to this newspaper “Change in Idaho” that distorted Idaho’s abortion law and house bill 242. Democrats use language to defend what they feel is an unlimited right to kill babies identified as abortion. The fact: killing a baby inside the mother, removing it, and discarding it as garbage. She made overreaching statements in the letter distorting Idaho abortion laws.

Idaho’s law provides for legal abortions and protect the life of the mother. The decision to kill a baby and at what limits will always be debated. It should be made with the women’s knowledge and informed consent within the law.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.