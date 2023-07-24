Bannock County Democrat Chair, Ann Swanson, penned a Letter to the Editor to this newspaper “Change in Idaho” that distorted Idaho’s abortion law and house bill 242. Democrats use language to defend what they feel is an unlimited right to kill babies identified as abortion. The fact: killing a baby inside the mother, removing it, and discarding it as garbage. She made overreaching statements in the letter distorting Idaho abortion laws.
Idaho’s law provides for legal abortions and protect the life of the mother. The decision to kill a baby and at what limits will always be debated. It should be made with the women’s knowledge and informed consent within the law.
Deceiving readers by eliminating facts must have been the objective of the letter. Making a statement: “Idaho is the only state that makes it a crime to transport a minor to obtain a legal abortion in another state”. Why did she omit language that details illegal trafficking? This language is: “with the intent to conceal an abortion from the parents or guardian”. Being a parent, I would be outraged if someone concealed this. Concealment should be illegal and should be subject to extreme penalties.
The reader should research and read Idaho Code 18 chapter 9 and House Bill 242 that amends Idaho laws concerning abortion. In addition, read the Executive summary of findings of the Maternal Morality Review Committee this summarizes the causes of deaths. This committee served its purpose. Findings reveal facts of this three-year study. Most of the deaths are drug related.
Other statements contained within this letter are also misleading. I would have hoped there was only one Adam Schiff in the Democrat party, but every day I learn there are others with similar ethics, some in Bannock County. In favor of distorting and or omitting facts?
