In 2019 a majority of Pocatello voters elected 3 new city council members whose stated objective was to work for a reduction of property taxes and more oversight of how our tax dollars were being spent. The mayor and his sycophants, apparently uncomfortable with that level of scrutiny, created conditions that brought about the resignation of the 3 duly elected council members. Their replacements were chosen by the Mayor rather than by the citizens, immediately disenfranchising thousands of voters.

As part of this charade the mayor and council promulgated a patently dishonest “Resolution“, regarding the history of Pocatello. Although their dishonesty was pointed out in several newspaper articles, no effort was made to correct the falsehoods.

