In 2019 a majority of Pocatello voters elected 3 new city council members whose stated objective was to work for a reduction of property taxes and more oversight of how our tax dollars were being spent. The mayor and his sycophants, apparently uncomfortable with that level of scrutiny, created conditions that brought about the resignation of the 3 duly elected council members. Their replacements were chosen by the Mayor rather than by the citizens, immediately disenfranchising thousands of voters.
As part of this charade the mayor and council promulgated a patently dishonest “Resolution“, regarding the history of Pocatello. Although their dishonesty was pointed out in several newspaper articles, no effort was made to correct the falsehoods.
The mayor is now, unilaterally, removing any opportunity for Pocatello citizens to bring their concerns, suggestions, questions or compliments to the council. His reasons for this are as deceptive and inaccurate as his earlier “Resolution”.
The mayor suggests that individual telephone calls to him and the 6 council members are more efficient than a succinct 3 minute presentation to the entire group. Although the mayor’s claims defy logic, they do serve to insulate him and council members from actually having to interact with, or be responsive to, the citizens who pay their wages.
This ignores the real experience of many citizens: most calls to council members receive the recorded response “please leave your name and number and I’ll call you back”. Some calls are never returned or involve several days of telephone tag. Obtaining a 3-minute face-to-face meeting with the mayor or council members may take weeks. Mr. Mansfield & Ms. Irby claims of accessibility are devoid of reality.
On the other hand, council meeting times are regularly scheduled. The mayor and council members are together to listen to any succinct comments from members of the public.
Councilman Brent Nichols is to be commended for staying after the council meeting to visit with citizens. The mayor and other members of the council, who could easily have done likewise, were conspicuous in their scurrying away to avoid any such interaction with citizens who pay their wages.
Councilman Marchand sees little value in public comment suggesting the comments are only of value “when certain issues come up”. That is an unseemly level of arrogance. If any citizen makes the effort to appear before the council they typically have an issue of importance to them even though the issue may not be important to Mr. Marchand. Mayor and council members, those citizens are your employers and help pay your wages. As such they deserve your time, respect and accessibility.
Mayor Blad “looks forward to having more people attend city meetings…and being involved in the community” while, at the same time, removing the citizen’s rights to participate in those meetings and their government. It is unknowable whether the mayor is being purposely disingenuous or simply unburdened with the thought process.
Thanks to P.A.G.E. and others for objecting to this misrepresentation of good governance.
