I know a few really dedicated tenkara anglers — some of these folks won’t touch a traditional fly rod, no matter what and no matter when. They are complete converts, and that’s totally fine.

While I enjoy tenkara angling, particularly on small water, I tend to stick with traditional fly gear most of the time — I like the casting aspect of fly fishing too much to devote more than just a day or two here and there to the crafty art of tenkara.

Chris Hunt is a longtime eastern Idaho journalist and the author of five books on fly fishing. He’s the author of “Catching Yellowstone’s Wild Trout,” available online and in area fly shops and bookstores.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.