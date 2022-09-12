It seems that violent followers of the last President are viciously attacking Americans across the country without reason, except to create fear with high powered hate. Advocating racial supremacy, as they try to disrupt established social structures in all states. Disarming violent militant behavior is not enough. Protection of society as a whole must include saving established freedoms in America, as well as our right to exist in all our diverse cultures. We’re all Americans who still fight to save our established Republic over the past 200 plus years.

We decided long ago NOT to be ruled by monarchs, dictators or irrational authoritarian regimes. The people must have the power to vote freely for their own agendas and citizens of the voter’s choice. It appears that some members of armed radical beliefs want to use deadly force against peaceful citizens, and it doesn’t matter if the targets are men, women, or defenseless children. Those armed, violent fascists only see themselves as relevant. While all others must be eliminated for their own protection. How crazy is that! Too many good people have lost their lives needlessly, for no other reason than to instill hate, fear and violence within our social structures of a normal daily life. They intend to show no place in America is safe from their hate.