It seems that violent followers of the last President are viciously attacking Americans across the country without reason, except to create fear with high powered hate. Advocating racial supremacy, as they try to disrupt established social structures in all states. Disarming violent militant behavior is not enough. Protection of society as a whole must include saving established freedoms in America, as well as our right to exist in all our diverse cultures. We’re all Americans who still fight to save our established Republic over the past 200 plus years.
We decided long ago NOT to be ruled by monarchs, dictators or irrational authoritarian regimes. The people must have the power to vote freely for their own agendas and citizens of the voter’s choice. It appears that some members of armed radical beliefs want to use deadly force against peaceful citizens, and it doesn’t matter if the targets are men, women, or defenseless children. Those armed, violent fascists only see themselves as relevant. While all others must be eliminated for their own protection. How crazy is that! Too many good people have lost their lives needlessly, for no other reason than to instill hate, fear and violence within our social structures of a normal daily life. They intend to show no place in America is safe from their hate.
The killings in America MUST CEASE. We need to understand that fear and hate fuel violence and accomplish only death to Societies everywhere. Peace, freedom and love of mankind is essential for continued existence of world societies. The potential for change is crucial to turn America away from the social violence of hate. We must protect all people from fascist regimes intent on murder and disarm the social mentality that kills, not just the individual with a weapon. Too many are dying without reason, except to instill fear in survivors and disrupt our social structures of everyday interactions. These random, rabid attacks must cease. So we can continue our lives in a free society of diverse individuals and ideologies, respecting freedoms for all.