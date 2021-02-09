I am disappointed in both our Governor and the Pocatello city council.
The Governor moved the state to stage 3 in spite of several new contagious variants circulating the country. Yes, our cases are down but what do you think allowed that to happen? Reduced crowds and increased mask wearing drove that rate down. I wonder if the Governor feels pressured by the extreme right caucus?
The Pocatello city council thinks this a is good time to rescind the mask mandate? What logic allowed them to come up with this conclusion? Once again cases are down because of mask wearing. I read in the New York Times that the new variant (B.1.1.7) discovered in Britain is 30 to 40% per contagious. They are now studying the mortality rate which is much higher also. It is expected to be the prevalent strain by March. Just wait Idaho for it to it here. There are also other variants out there from South Africa and Brazil that we don’t know much about. Meanwhile only 7.9% of Idaho has received one dose and 1.9% both doses of the vaccine. The CDC still says the best protection is wearing a mask. So, rescinding the mask makes zero sense if you use facts and data instead of beliefs and wishful thoughts.
PS Governor Little: I don’t know where you obtained your statistic that Idaho has the best economy in the country but it didn’t take me very long to find two that say Idaho is not the best. USA today says Idaho is second after Utah. US News and World Report says Idaho is sixth after Colorado, Utah, Washington, California, and Oregon. I would like to see us first in vaccines or last per capita in Covid cases.
Rebecca Hathaway,
Pocatello