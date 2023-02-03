Kathryn Hickok

February is American Heart Month. This means it is a great time to adopt lasting heart-healthy habits. High Blood pressure increases the risk of heart disease and stroke (the leading causes of death in the United States). The Centers for Disease Control estimates tens of millions of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, and many do not have it under control.

Unfortunately, high blood pressure has no symptoms and is identified when your blood pressure is measured. High blood pressure can happen at any stage of life, so those who wish to prevent it can take helpful steps to keep it in a healthy range. For those who already have elevated blood pressure, adopting these steps, in addition to taking your prescribed medication, may make improvements.

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County.

