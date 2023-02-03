February is American Heart Month. This means it is a great time to adopt lasting heart-healthy habits. High Blood pressure increases the risk of heart disease and stroke (the leading causes of death in the United States). The Centers for Disease Control estimates tens of millions of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, and many do not have it under control.
Unfortunately, high blood pressure has no symptoms and is identified when your blood pressure is measured. High blood pressure can happen at any stage of life, so those who wish to prevent it can take helpful steps to keep it in a healthy range. For those who already have elevated blood pressure, adopting these steps, in addition to taking your prescribed medication, may make improvements.
Recommendations include: First, eating a diet low in sodium (salt), trans fats and saturated fats. Focus on fresh fruits and vegetables, fiber and lean protein sources like eggs, beans, fish and chicken. Next, discover fun ways to move your body. Adults should get about 2.5 hours of moderate activity each week or about 30 minutes a day. Lifestyle can play a significant role in your heart health. Smoking raises your blood pressure and puts you at greater risk for heart attack or stroke. Quit smoking, or do not start smoking cigarettes. Consuming alcohol increases your blood pressure, so limiting or abstaining from alcohol can help. Finally, sleep is crucial for your overall health. Adequate sleep can keep your heart and blood vessels healthy. Poor sleep quality is linked to increased heart disease, high blood pressure and stroke risks.
You do not need to cut salt out completely, but being more aware of how much salt you eat is essential. For example, 1 teaspoon of salt contains 2,300 milligrams (mg), which is the amount the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend daily. The average American adult eats an average of 3,400 mg a day.
Some soup cans contain more than half of the recommended sodium one needs in a day.
So, look for soups or canned foods labeled "low sodium," or dilute the soup with water. Try seasoning homemade soup with herbs and spices (or lemon juice). The sodium content in a homemade sandwich can add up quickly. Choose low-sodium bread (or thin slice), reduce the amount of cheese and meat slices, and increase the number of vegetables. Take a peek at a few canned items in your cupboards or frozen meals; 600 mg or less per serving is ideal.
Your primary care provider will check your blood pressure at the start of each visit. Suppose it's been high on multiple occasions. In that case, your doctor may have a conversation with you about starting medications or adopting new habits. Getting your blood pressure under control is vital for your heart and overall health. Listen to the recommendations and consider adopting a S.M.A.R.T. goal (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, Timely).
Are you interested in making heart-healthy food, adopting a healthier lifestyle or learning more about heart health? Attend the free American Heart Association “Healthy for Life” series presented by your local Extension office. Call the Bannock County Extension office to learn more and to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.