The temporary emergency closure of Lead Draw Trail #109 opened a floodgate of questions and concerns from our local community. The urgency to take this action directly relates to irresponsible and reckless shooting practices, resulting in increased reports of stray bullets and near misses. As the weather improves and conflict increases, it became clear that educational campaigns and social media posts were no longer viable or practical solutions to this long-standing issue.
My immediate goal is to inform unaware users about the potential hazards of hiking at Lead Draw so they can make informed decisions about recreating in the area. Most local community members familiar with Lead Draw know this as a popular recreational target shooting area and, consequently, go elsewhere to recreate. However, not all people are aware of this and the results have left some individuals in precarious situations.
Residents are understandably frustrated that on the outward appearance the Forest Service is punishing hikers, bikers and horseman for the careless activities of a few irresponsible target shooters. Why would we allow the “problem” to continue. Wouldn’t it be better to prohibit shooting in that area? As with many user conflicts on public land and our commitment to multiple use, the solution is not as obvious as it seems.
For starters, all options are on the table to find a solution, and that includes prohibiting target shooting in the area. Other ideas proposed include rerouting the trail or building a new trailhead. Either way, the permanent solution must go through a deliberative process as we work collaboratively with the community.
The Forest Service is tasked with finding opportunities for all types of recreation. There are not many options available for target shooting near Pocatello. There are numerous areas nearby accessible to hikers and other users. I did not want to disperse target shooting activities to other locations while we searched for a permanent solution, which could unintentionally create other undesirable issues elsewhere. Not only is temporarily closing the trail the most immediate and viable option to prevent injury, it is also the easiest for the Forest Service to manage and enforce until a permanent solution can be found.
Please keep in mind that access to the area remains the same. Although the trail is temporarily closed, anyone can travel cross country so long as they follow forest rules. Target shooting is still allowed at Lead Draw as long as individuals adhere to rules associated with discharging firearms and disposing appropriately of garbage.
My goal is to be proactive and transparent. I’m looking forward to working with those in the community interested in rolling up their sleeves to help shape a lasting solution to this difficult conflict, including shooting sports enthusiasts and related clubs or organizations. For the safety of the public and Forest Service employees, I hope we can find a better solution together, as soon as possible.
Kim Obele is the Westside District Ranger responsible for the management of all Forest Service lands near Pocatello and Malad including the Curlew National Grassland near Holbrook.