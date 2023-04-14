POCATELLO — As temperatures warm, motorists will see nighttime work starting up again at the Flying Y System Interchange project in Pocatello.
In addition, there will be short-term detours while girders are placed for the new northbound bridge. As of this morning the east to northbound ramp is closed. Traffic is being diverted south to detour through the Pocatello Creek interchange.
Heavy equipment will be moving earth during the night as contractors rebuild the interchange. The excavated earth will be moved on the large conveyor system the Idaho Transportation Department has been using to limit the need for heavy trucks entering and exiting the Interstate within the work zone.
The massive project requires nearly round-the-clock work during summer months to achieve the goals set by ITD for project completion. During the nighttime work nearby businesses and residents may notice more noise from the heavy equipment moving about the worksite.
Detours necessitated by the placement of girders will be updated on 511.idaho.gov or in the 511 app. While this work continues, weather is major factor for the timing of closures. Motorists are encouraged to keep up-to-date via 511.
Motorists should exercise additional care at night to keep everyone safe. ITD asks motorists to keep their eyes on the road, slow down, obey signs, and be patient with other drivers.
The System Interchange project is part of Gov. Little’s “Leading Idaho” initiative that pays for shovel-ready projects to move forward without delay.
