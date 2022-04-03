A destructive windstorm and mountain snow are forecast to hit East Idaho on Monday and Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has declared a high wind warning from noon Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday for the entire region in anticipation of the windstorm's damaging 60 mph gusts. Widespread power outages are expected and road closures because of blowing dust are possible in East Idaho because of the windstorm.
The weather service has also issued a special weather alert calling for snow in East Idaho's higher elevations Monday morning through Monday night. Areas such as Spencer, Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Victor, Soda Springs, Emigration Summit, Montpelier, Palisades, Swan Valley, Wayan and Henry could receive an inch or two of snow on Monday with the potential for more on Tuesday.
East Idaho's higher mountains could receive up to 7 inches of snow, while lower elevations such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Preston, Malad, Blackfoot, Shelley, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg and Rigby could see scattered rain showers Monday and Tuesday.
But the biggest weather threat Monday and Tuesday will be from the windstorm, which is forecast to hammer East Idaho with gusts that will blow down trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages, the weather service said.
Blowing dust from the winds could so drastically reduce visibility that temporary road closures might be necessary in East Idaho, the weather service said.
Visibility could be especially bad on Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls and on Interstate 84 between the Idaho-Utah border and Interstate 86 interchange.
The winds will be strong enough to make controlling a vehicle difficult, the weather service said.
"People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches," the weather service added. "If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive."
Snow is also forecast for the central Idaho mountains on Monday and Tuesday and a winter storm warning calling for several inches of snow is in effect in the Stanley, Sun Valley and Ketchum areas.
Wind advisories, watches and warnings are in effect throughout the rest of Idaho and in all surrounding states in anticipation of the windy conditions.
Winter weather advisories and/or winter storm warnings are in effect in western Wyoming and in parts of Montana, Washington state and Oregon.
