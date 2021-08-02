Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Branches from a tree downed by a Monday evening thunderstorm in Pocatello sit on top of a pickup truck and motorcycle on North Garfield Avenue.
Thunderstorms are barreling through East Idaho, causing damage while dropping badly needed rain on the region.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning around 7 p.m. Monday for the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Blackfoot and Fort Hall areas in anticipation of a destructive storm packing 60 mph gusts.
Then between 7:30 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. Monday the weather service issued special weather alerts warning the public about more thunderstorms in the following areas: Soda Springs, Malad, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Grace, Downey, Thatcher, Henry, Virginia, Clifton, Oxford, Hawkins Reservoir, Samaria, Ririe Reservoir, Blackfoot Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Raft River, Rockland, Massacre Rocks, McCammon, Arimo, Inkom, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Ririe, Bone, Basalt, Shelley and Firth.
These storms are packing winds of up to 50 mph along with heavy rain that is causing flooding.
The weather service is urging motorists to not drive vehicles on flooded roadways under any circumstances.
The severe thunderstorm that rolled through Pocatello shortly after 7 p.m. Monday caused several downed trees, including one that struck a pickup truck and motorcycle that were parked on the 500 block of North Garfield Avenue near the downtown.
We have received no reports about anyone suffering injuries in the storms.
The thunderstorms will likely continue to be a threat until at least 9 p.m. Monday.