Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the City of Ucon overnight after a motorist called dispatch to report a possible intoxicated driver.
At approximately 9:15 p.m., the motorist called dispatch and advised a man was asleep in a vehicle with his foot on the brake at the intersection of 109th N. and 39th E. As Deputies responded to the area, the caller told dispatch the man woke up and started to drive away but was all over the road and in the oncoming lanes of traffic.
The motorist was able to safely follow the vehicle until a Deputy could intercept it near the area of 65th E. and 113th N. The Deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, however the driver continued down the road traveling at erratic speeds from 4 to over 60 MPH, into the oncoming traffic lane and on both shoulders of the roadway. During this time the Deputy observed the driver looking at him in his rear view mirrors and not stopping for stop signs as he made his way to Highway 26.
In the area of 81st N. and Highway 26, the Deputy was able to utilize the Pursuit Immobilization Technique (PIT) to effectively stop the vehicle. Deputies were able to take custody of the driver, identified as 38 year old Zachary T. Eilander of Teton, and begin a DUI investigation. During this time Deputies located an open alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle along with drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, stolen financial transaction cards, and items potentially linked to area thefts. Eilander was also found to be wanted by Jefferson County on a Felony Warrant with a $100,000 bond.
Deputies were able to transport Eilander to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital for a medical clearance before taking him to the Bonneville County Jail. While at the hospital, Deputies were able to obtain a warrant to draw blood from Eilander to determine the presence of intoxicated substances as part of the DUI investigation. Eilander was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on the outstanding Felony Warrant out of Jefferson County, and new Felony charges for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Financial Transaction Card, along with Misdemeanor charges of Eluding and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Deputies are continuing to investigate Eilander’s connection to the stolen items located inside the vehicle he was driving and no further information is available at this time.