South Fork Snake River

The South Fork of the Snake River runs for more than 60 miles across southeastern Idaho. 

 Photo courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management

A new water methodology order issued April 21 by the director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources has left many East Idaho farmers and ranchers unsure if they will be able to water their crops and irrigate their land this year, said Jennifer Ellis, whose family has been involved with agriculture in Bingham County for five generations.

The new methodology order contains a curtailment notice that would mean groundwater users pumping on the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer who hold water rights dating back to December 1953 would have their water curtailed, or shut off, if they do not have a mitigation plan in place that they are participating in.

Old Crow

I think farmers should take priority over golf courses and green lawns. I realize that water rights

As well as grazing rights come with the property...

They definitely should be paying more for those rights, which fees have been the same for decades.

We have allowed too much land to be farmed....

Wheat fields spreading higher into the mountains

So they can sell grain to our enemies? We should only be concerned with feeding Americans and

BLM has allowed too much of our public lands to

Be sold to farmers. And now they deplete our aquifer. For the future of the species, we need to

Prioritize our resources now. No golf. No green lawns except for animals to graze. And no farming

To feed the world......phuck em.

