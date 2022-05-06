Yes, I wish for a Republican Party more principled and in-touch with the people of Idaho. But even more, I wish the same for Idaho Democrats.
There was a day when Idaho Democrats shared many core beliefs with Republicans. Soldiers, police, firefighters and emergency responders were honored without that being political. The Stars and Stripes were a unifying symbol and marchers to Selma kept Old Glory from touching the ground.
No one “defended” racism, but the term wasn’t weaponized. It was wrong and all vestige of it had to be abolished. Civil rights legislation was a bipartisan work-in-progress to undo generational denial of humanity.
The Constitution was an aspirational beacon. Would-be immigrants studied it as the “owner’s manual” to a shiny new citizenship. And the law provided that someday it could be theirs.
Godless and bloody Marxism, a dark view of human nature opposite that found in the U.S. Constitution, was widely condemned. The debate over socialism was between “banning it,” or allowing its fringe advocates to participate “in the name of free speech.” Even then, socialist revolutionaries and fascist dictators were viewed as two sides of the same authoritarian (and anti-American) coin.
Those days are now gone.
As President Bill Clinton’s Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, himself a proponent of activist government, has said, “Democrats once represented the working class. Not any more.”
It started in academia, where Frankfurt School Marxists fretted that “the worker’s utopia” might never come to pass.
So they accused the world of being riddled with “power structures,” every one of which must be summarily and violently (if necessary) toppled. These academic voices became Democrat thought-leaders, inspiring the likes of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
“Following leaders” is what Democrats do. So today they attack law enforcement, family, religion, moral traditions and written Constitutional law. They ridicule a Catholic woman who adopts two Haitian children as a racist, because “adoption of Black dependents is a symptom of colonialism.”
They think the “market” evil, and “re-distribution” a moral imperative. They rant against mega-billionaires of their own creation, while these same billionaires pay for indulgence by bankrolling the continuing rant.
As CNN reported in a recent interview with Clinton political adviser James Carville: “By focusing on removing statues or defunding the police or on proper pronouns for transgender students, Democrats are talking too much about issues that matter less to a broad swath of Americans.”
"Some of these people need to go to a 'woke' detox center or something," Carville told PBS’s Judy Woodruff.
In sum, in a no-nonsense, still mostly Americans-working-to-make-ends-meet state like Idaho, the Democrats have waved the white flag, surrendering the fight for hearts and minds.
Nature abhors a vacuum. America’s two-party system isn’t chance or whim. It is ingrained in our unique fiber as a nation of individuals, a government made up of “We, the people.”
With no monopoly on “the truth,” governing is a “compromise” exclusively reserved for the individual voter. The parties align by forming around simple, go-don’t-go, spend-don’t-spend, platform alternatives. It’s a subject of many philosophical debates, but reliance on individuals to decide the ultimate governing compromise is what preserves our two-party system, as flawed as it is.
Democrats vacating the contest shifts the debate to one internal to the Republican Party. The choice now is between traditional Reagan-style conservatives, and a group recently kicked from the Democrat’s coalition: pro-drug, anti-morality opportunists who espouse a dis-ordered and haphazard libertarianism.
All this makes the Republican Party a mess. On May 17, the people of Idaho will select their recipe for government, but that choice will happen in a Primary contest designed to select banner-carriers, not winners. Then in November, another round of voting occurs, one that won’t decide much.
It shouldn’t work this way. And it wouldn’t if the Democrats put forward a platform that was principled, constitutional, and in-touch with the people of Idaho.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.