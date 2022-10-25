Democrat deception is no surprise, but the latest hit piece of fraudulent literature got my blood boiling. It says, "Politicians are a danger to Idaho's women, and that David Worley wants to investigate and prosecute women.” This piece also claims that Idaho law bans abortions without exception and threatens women's lives. Their claims are boldly false.
Neither David Worley nor any other Republican candidate in our district has advocated for prosecuting women, in fact it is the opposite. Republicans have always and continue to supported exceptions for rape and incest or when a pregnancy threatens the mother's life. Idaho laws currently represent the views of the people of Idaho. Idahoans do NOT want abortion on demand. They want sensible laws that represent a sensible moral people.
I attended a candidate forum and personally heard our Republican candidates strongly support Idaho law ending abortion on demand. The Democrats continue to follow their party's position, abortion on demand with no restrictions. Call me old fashioned, but killing a baby before or after birth is still killing a baby. It is unacceptable for a civilized nation.
Don't be fooled by these hit pieces. Democrat organizations lie because they know what they actually believe is morally indefensible and distasteful to most Idaho voters. Idaho Democrats pretend they are different from the national brand, but their voting records tell a different story. In the end, they follow their party's radical ideology lock-step.
If you like Joe Biden’s economy, abortion on demand, higher taxes, vaccine mandates, gun control, porn in libraries, bizarre sex and gender education in schools, kid drag shows, and the rest of the madness, then vote for the Democrats.
This election, we have a chance to vote for two strong Republicans who will actually fight for our rights and defend our values. David Worley and Jake Stevens are a bold contrast to what we see coming from the Democrat radicals.
Expect more deception from Democrat groups as we get closer to the election. Just smile when you get a piece of it in your mail. They are not going to trick us again. In this election, we have clear choices.
