Democrat deception is no surprise, but the latest hit piece of fraudulent literature got my blood boiling. It says, "Politicians are a danger to Idaho's women, and that David Worley wants to investigate and prosecute women.”  This piece also claims that Idaho law bans abortions without exception and threatens women's lives. Their claims are boldly false.

Neither David Worley nor any other Republican candidate in our district has advocated for prosecuting women, in fact it is the opposite. Republicans have always and continue to supported exceptions for rape and incest or when a pregnancy threatens the mother's life. Idaho laws currently represent the views of the people of Idaho. Idahoans do NOT want abortion on demand. They want sensible laws that represent a sensible moral people.

