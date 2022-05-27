This will be hard to share.
Sixteen years ago this month, my wife and I pulled up to our driveway in Soda Springs. It was blocked by a police car. Two gentlemen were waiting to talk with us.
One was Soda Springs’ deputy chief of police. The other was a neighbor who served as Caribou County’s coroner. We knew this was nothing good.
The policeman spoke first, “We’ve just had a terrible train accident in town.” The coroner followed, “We’re wondering if you could help with an identification?” He pulled a wristwatch from his pocket.
My wife’s legs collapsed. She grabbed my arm as I looked at the distinctive watch face, a Christmas gift to our daughter. That day was my last laughing, teasing or talking philosophy with the young girl who had been the center of my world for most of my adult life.
Why is this story relevant? For days, weeks, even months afterward there were many unanswered questions about how this tragedy occurred. But speculation and politics started immediately.
The accident triggered forensic investigations by the city, the state, the railroad and the insurance company. It was only after reading all four reports, together with transcripts from witnesses and train operators, a clear picture clicked into place. All accounts were from different perspectives, but in the end, they all agreed, and our questions were mostly answered.
But before that, it was miserable. Not only had we lost a daughter, but we had also dived into our small town’s most divisive politics. A debate had raged for years over the train’s horn. Was it sounded at the right decibel level as tracks converged, crossed two city sidewalks, Main Street, and onto the narrow single-track bridge crossing Soda Creek?
Federal law, the Train Horn rule (49 CFR Part 222), requires horns be sounded at a minimum decibel level 15 seconds from a crosswalk or when about to cross “a public grade.” When sounded, the horn can be heard for miles around Soda Springs, even outside the city limits. The hotel nearby on Main Street claimed it woke guests frequently and hurt business. But sometimes no horn is heard.
Did the Union Pacific Railroad yield to pressure to lower the volume of its horn? As this debate ramped up, I realized there were only two possibilities:
Option 1 — This was relevant to my daughter’s death. The cause and the solution (obeying federal law) were known, and this deadly oversight had now claimed a life. Timing could not be worse. If someone spoke up earlier my daughter might be alive.
Option 2 — This was not relevant to my daughter’s death. People for or against the train horn existed before this tragedy. They were using my daughter’s death as a pawn — leverage to drive political agendas they had favored all along.
Months into this debate we asked the rail safety inspector about the horn. He explained that, in this case, it wouldn’t matter. My daughter was directly in front of the train, and the train was moving at a speed producing a “Doppler effect.” She would not have heard the horn, even sounded at the right decibel level. The issue was not relevant, and I was furious for the distraction.
What carried us through those difficult months was faith in a loving God for whom all things serve a purpose. Reinforcing that was the kindness, upwelling of support and compassion from friends and neighbors in Soda Springs. They didn’t try to “fix” anything, they didn’t lay blame. They just came, hugged us, cried with us, and let us know we weren’t alone.
To those who have recently lost loved ones, my heart aches with you. I wish we lived in a society where love and compassion were always the first response. “Solutions” will come when investigations are complete. And the right time for your loss to aid my political agenda is, and will forever be, never!
Trent Clark and his wife, Rebecca, live in Soda Springs where they raised three daughters and one son. They are both extremely grateful to the support groups who help parents survive the loss of a child.