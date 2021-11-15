I am very concerned about the candidacy of David Worley for mayor of Pocatello. Mr. Worley says he has a strong respect for freedom however I have come to realize he does not have a strong respect for our country's founding principles. He has stated that he would not let some judge tell him what to do. This is in direct violation of the rule of law, one of the most important principles in American government which states that everyone must follow the law. We have a legal system with the purpose of resolving disputes and interpreting the laws of our country. We, as citizens, are required to accept the finding of our court system. If we ignore that principle and only follow the laws with which we agree, we risk the very freedoms Mr. Worley says he loves. According to Mr. Worley, a person should not follow a law if that person believes the law to be a violation of his/her freedom. Is he saying that if I don't agree with Pocatello building codes I should just ignore them? Is he saying that I have the right to dump oil from an oil change in the middle of the street because I believe environmental regulations are a violation of my freedom? Should I be able to ignore speed limits since obviously, I should be able to drive as fast as I feel is safe? Is Mr. Worley going to use that same philosophy as mayor? I am concerned that Mr. Worley will end up costing Pocatello taxpayers money in defense of some stupid legal battle with the state or national government. No person who has such a disrespect for our country's founding principles should ever be considered for an elected position. I am voting for Mayor Blad.
