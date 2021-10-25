David Worley respects you because he respects our fundamental founding principles. Nothing is free, and David Worley knows this intimately as a former service member of the military. David Worley understands his job is to get out of our way, and to defend our rights found in the constitution and the bill of rights. What is happening to our country today is not normal, should not be accepted, and can only be remedied by those who respect you enough to protect you from unconstitutional, tyrannical mandates that normalize communist practices and ideals. David Worley has no desire to tell you what kind of risks you are and are not allowed to take with your own body and your own life. The shortages in the stores have nothing to do with COVID, and everything to do with the intentional erosion of the power, status, and freedom of American dream. David Worley wants to keep the American dream alive. David Worley will not tell you what is best for you, David Worley will not penalize you for opening a small business with tax increases, he will instead increase incentives and support for the entrepreneurial spirit and the sacrifice and faith it takes to pursue the American dream. Wake up Pocatello. Stop re-electing politicians and START electing true American citizen servants. Don’t fall victim to normalcy bias. What we are being put through and have been put through by local and federal leadership IS NOT THE AMERICAN WAY. What has happened in the past two years and is happening today could never have happened 10 years ago. Well it is real. It is happening. It can happen to you. You and I can lose this dream, and it won’t be coming back in your life time if it is lost now. The time is now. Vote your conscience. Be present. Get involved. Don’t be silent. The greatest threat to our safety and health is the loss of ANY degree of liberty.
“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”