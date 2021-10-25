David Worley is the example of service and sacrifice that we need in Pocatello. I have lived in Pocatello My whole life. I love this community and country. I was raised here and want to raise my children here. I studied US history and government both in my personal and professional life as a passion and at ISU College of Education. I attribute the love I have for this country and its principles to being raised in this community. My parents have worked and served in this community for over 50 years. The people I have met, learned from, and worked with within this community have taught me so much. I want my children to learn those same principles. They need to see examples in our community of people who sacrifice and work hard for their beliefs, then show it through their actions in serving their country and community. David Worley is a shining example of this. He emulates the principles America was founded upon. He not only understands these principles He lives them and desires to share them with others. I have seen him sacrifice personally to serve others. I have seen him take every opportunity to teach his children the principles and skills they need to understand what it means to be a good person and citizen. I have seen him go out of his way to teach the members of our community of every age and demographic about our history and how they can understand their role in our government and community then encourage them to apply it. He not only understands his role as Mayor and citizen but has the skills and ability to do the job. He will do a great job in not leading but serving this community as a mayor should. We need a change for the better in this amazing community and he will help us bring that change. DAVID WORLEY FOR MAYOR!!!!!