1. What is your plan to reduce property taxes in Pocatello? How would you make reductions to the city budget to achieve this goal?
Compared to the top ten cities in Idaho with the largest populations, we are ranked sixth in population. Yet, we are ranked first in terms of having the highest city tax levy rate. Yes, we have a higher tax rate than Boise. There are some races you don't want to win.
We must dispense with the idea that it is not possible to reduce spending and taxes. Other cities around the state provide comparable services and do so with less government, less spending, and lower taxes. We can reduce administrative overhead, streamline the organization's structure, modernize city processes to improve efficiency and privatize city functions and positions that local businesses can better perform.
My opponent has tried to convince city employees that a vote for me is a vote against their own job. This is false. The city’s last CFO, Jim Kreuger, publicly stated clearly during the August 19th, 2021 City Council meeting that the city’s spending is unsustainable and will result in higher property taxes or drastic budget cuts. Not putting our city on a fiscally sustainable path is a greater threat to city jobs than anything I have proposed.
2. How important is prior mayoral experience in being the city's top administrator?
If prior mayoral experience was the most important qualification for being mayor, then Brian Blad should be crowned king of Pocatello. We don’t let presidents serve longer than eight years in the White House. Certainly, we can have a new mayor every now and then. Performance matters more than experience.
For the past ten years, city government spending has far outpaced population and economic growth. Our city tax levy is higher than cities of comparable size in Idaho. Yet, we have the lowest median household income compared to those same cities. My opponent has no proposals to reduce spending and provide tax relief to our people.
During his administration, the city has been sued repeatedly, costing the city millions of dollars. The city is currently facing a new $21 million pending lawsuit from the Rupp Family Trust over alleged breach of contract and potential racketeering by the mayor and city officials in developing the Northgate project. This is not mudslinging; this is the record. Experience does matter, and the people of Pocatello deserve a better experience.
3. How will the Pocatello of the future look under your leadership?
In addition to tax relief, I want to create a better business climate in Pocatello by reducing fees and simplifying the regulatory burden we place on businesses. Our current regulatory framework especially hinders our small businesses and local entrepreneurs. The days of special favors and punitive regulation to favor narrow interests must come to an end. We need fairness, consistency, and simplicity in our regulatory processes.
I want to see good high paying jobs come to Pocatello, but I recognize this will not happen until we get our house in order. As we reform the city government and create an attractive business climate, I will seek out businesses that match our community's values and assets. The pandemic showed us that we are too dependent on foreign products. A renaissance in American manufacturing is necessary and has begun. We are on a major interstate highway and railroad hub and have excellent technical training programs at ISU. I see manufacturing as a major component in Pocatello’s economic future. We need good jobs that will employ our people and allow families to stay together. There should be job opportunities for those who want to start and raise families in Pocatello. The future of Made in America should include Made in Pocatello.
4. Why should Pocatello voters support you rather than your opponent?
My opponent and his allies have tried to paint me as a radical fringe candidate, some sort of right-wing anti-government nutjob. In reality, I have been a loyal soldier of our nation my entire adult life.
I have nearly two decades of military experience and honorable service. I've been an infantry officer in the Army for over a decade and have deployed as a platoon leader and company commander. I have been a battalion operations officer and have planned and supervised operations and training missions for hundreds of soldiers. I have worked with local governments for disaster relief and support missions to law enforcement. I have far more leadership experience than my opponent did when he was elected mayor twelve years ago.
This election is a choice between the past and the future. It is a choice between ever-higher spending and taxes or true fiscal responsibility that allows you to keep more of your hard-earned wages. It is time for new ideas and new leadership in our city. We need a city government that spends and taxes less, and respects our rights so that we and our children can be confident in a free and prosperous future.